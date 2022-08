Located in Nikitari village, near the church of Panagia Asinou, in a green environment, «Forviotissa» serves traditional food cooked in a wood oven. A beautifully renovated place with Cypriot traditional food cuisine and a cosy atmosphere, located at the perfect spot, at Panayia Forviotissa Asinou.

Location Panayia Forviotissa Asinou, Nikitari, Cyprus

Info & Reservations 22 999922

