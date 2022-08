At a well-made space at the roadblock of Agios Dometios you can taste special meze, various grilled dishes, ofto kleftiko cooked in a clay pot, rich meat-based or vegetarian platters, as well as lamb head by order.

The homemade spoon sweets and the fruit, offered cheerfully by the hosts, complete the meal and the gastronomic experience.

Location

Reservations 99 657270

FB Page