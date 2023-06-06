Security footage shows moment T/C woman assaulted in Ayia Napa (VIDEO)

Security camera footage shows the moment a group of Greek Cypriot men assaulted a 25-year-old Turkish Cypriot woman and her friends’ group on Saturday in Ayia Napa.

The video shows a quarrel preceding the beating and a man from the woman’s friends’ group going to his car to grab a baseball bat, which he is not seen using.

Next, a man can be seen pushing the 25-year-old girl and causing her to fall to the ground from a height of two-three metres.

The woman was rushed to the Famagusta General Hospital via ambulance with doctors saying she suffered a broken tooth and bruises on different parts of her body.

Police have arrested two Greek Cypriot men, aged 22 and 30, in connection with the case and are seeking another one.

President Christodoulides on Tuesday condemned the incident and called Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, to say that the assault was not politically motivated.

