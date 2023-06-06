Remand for two young Greek Cypriot men who beat up Turkish Cypriot woman

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday said the unfortunate incident of two young Greek Cypriot men allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old Turkish Cypriot woman in Ayia Napa over the weekend is not political.

The two men were arrested and remanded in custody for four days on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the President has called Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to explain that the incident was one of delinquency and not political or racist.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the island. Crossings between the two estranged communities are open.

A video posted on social media shows the woman being assaulted and falling from a brick fence whose height is estimated at two or three metres.

Famagusta district police spokesman Steve Theodoulou said that there was a dispute among them in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The injured woman was rushed to the Famagusta General Hospital via ambulance with doctors saying she suffered a broken tooth and bruises on different parts of her body.

She later visited the local police station and filed a complaint.