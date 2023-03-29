NewsLocalPolice arrest Limassol man posing as an EAC employee, robbing two homes

Police arrest Limassol man posing as an EAC employee, robbing two homes

Robbery
Robbery

Police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old Greek Cypriot man from Limassol suspected of robbing two houses after posing as an Electricity Authority of Cyprus employee, Philenews reports.

Specifically, a week ago the suspect went to the home of a 77-year-old woman in Limassol and pretended to an Authirity employee who was going to help her repair a power failure. Apparently, he had turned down the general power switch located outside the house a bit earlier.

After manipulating the elderly woman he stole the sum of €450 from the house while he apparently restored the electricity supply by turning up the switch.

Two days later, the suspect went to the home of a 76-year-old woman and repeated the same story. After entering the residence, he stole her wallet containing €200, her ID card, driver’s license and credit card.

He then used the credit card at an ATM machine and made three withdrawals of €200, €150 and €100.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Breathtaking field of blooming red poppies captured on camera-PHOTOS
Next article
On This Day: Britain triggers Article 50 to leave European Union

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros