Police arrest Limassol man posing as an EAC employee, robbing two homes

Police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old Greek Cypriot man from Limassol suspected of robbing two houses after posing as an Electricity Authority of Cyprus employee, Philenews reports.

Specifically, a week ago the suspect went to the home of a 77-year-old woman in Limassol and pretended to an Authirity employee who was going to help her repair a power failure. Apparently, he had turned down the general power switch located outside the house a bit earlier.

After manipulating the elderly woman he stole the sum of €450 from the house while he apparently restored the electricity supply by turning up the switch.

Two days later, the suspect went to the home of a 76-year-old woman and repeated the same story. After entering the residence, he stole her wallet containing €200, her ID card, driver’s license and credit card.

He then used the credit card at an ATM machine and made three withdrawals of €200, €150 and €100.