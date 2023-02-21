Averof Neofytou to step down as Disy leader

Disy president Averof Neofytou announced his withdrawal from the Disy leadership race, leaving the stage for party spokesman Demetris Demetriou and House Speaker Annita Demetriou to battle it out for the ruling party’s top job.

Earlier on Tuesday, Disy deputy president and former Finance Minister Harris Georgiades also announced he will not run for the party’s leadership.

The election is scheduled to take place on March 11.

In statements to the media after withdrawing his candidacy, Neophytou wished good luck to the two remaining contestants. “Today, I will limit my statement to three words: dignity, responsibility and unity. I have the love of the people and we look forward. I remain politically active for my country and my party,” Neophytou said.

On his part, Harris Georgiades said that the short timeframe had made it “difficult” to contest in the election.

“However, the main reason is that the reasons I had for running have changed,” he said.

Disy – the ruling party over the past five years – is in turmoil after Nikos Christodoulides who was a member but was expelled earlier this year after the unilateral announcement of his Presidential bid managed to win the election last week.

Read more: