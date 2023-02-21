Crunch time for Disy’s leadership elections, House Speaker possible ‘consensus candidate’

As hopefuls for right-wing Disy’s leadership elections have to submit 100 signatures supporting their bid by 1pm on Tuesday insiders believe House Speaker Annita Demetriou plans to also join the race.

So far, three candidates are certain to contest March 11’s elections including incumbent leader Averof Neofytou who ran for the country’s presidency this month and failed to make it to the second round.

The two other top-ranking members who are eyeing the top position are former finance minister and now Disy deputy president Haris Georgiades and party spokesman and MP Demetris Demetriou.

Insiders also said the House Speaker will only express her interest as a ‘consensus candidate’ in a bid to avert the party’s imminent split.

The ideal scenario for Demetriou would be for all three other candidates to withdraw and for the elections not to be held so that peace within the party prevails.

However, her candidacy is not ruled out even if this scenario does not take place, an insider also said.

Disy – the ruling party over the past five years – is in turmoil after Nikos Christodoulides who was a member but was expelled earlier this year after the unilateral announcement of his Presidential bid managed to win the election last week.