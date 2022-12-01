Scholz says Germany will welcome 500 asylum seekers from Cyprus

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz conveyed to President Anastasiades his country’s intention to welcome 500 asylum seekers from Cyprus.

During their recent meeting in Berlin, President Anastasiades asked for the EU’s assistance to handle migration to Cyprus.

According to CNA, the German Chancellor described immigration as a European problem and offered immediate German solidarity, by accepting 500 asylum seekers from Cyprus.

Both President Anastasiades and the Chancellor, according to the sources, condemned the instrumentalisation of refugees and migrants by Turkey.

The increased immigration flows have made the Republic of Cyprus, by far, the first EU member state in terms of the number of political asylum applications in proportion to the population. In the first ten months of 2022, the number of applications exceeded 18,000.