Proposed retention reservoir to address flooding in Engomi

Local authorities are set to discuss the construction of a retention reservoir basin within the state fair as a solution to the persistent flooding issues in the Engomi area.

According to Engomi Mayor Zacharias Kyriakou, plans and studies for this project are already in place, and pending the resolution of certain issues, they will proceed with the bidding process. Meanwhile, residents in the affected areas have expressed their anxiety and frustration, explaining that each time it rains, their homes and properties are at risk of inundation.

Kyriakou pointed out that the problem began in the 1990s when a section of the Klimos river was enclosed to create a pedestrian walkway, accompanied by the construction of a channel for rainwater.

Since then, whenever heavy rains occur and the river overflows, the constructed channel fails to handle the excess water, leading to flooding in neighbourhoods and the commercial road of 28th October street.

“When it rains heavily, the channel, according to a study by the Water Development Department, experiences problems. This area is among the 19 most flood-prone regions in Cyprus,” said Kyriakou, adding, “Many efforts have been made to address this situation. Approximately three years ago, a decision was made by the Ministry of Interior, the Urban Planning Department, and the Engomi Municipality to construct two rainwater retention lakes – one in the Anthoupoli area and the other within the state fair grounds in Engomi. These lakes will store large quantities of water to prevent it from reaching the Klimos River and flooding homes and businesses.”

Studies and plans have been completed for the lake in the state exhibition grounds, but technical issues have caused a dispute with the Water Department.

A meeting of involved parties, chaired by the Nicosia District Officer, is scheduled for Monday to resolve any differences and move forward with the project. This proposed reservoir is expected to feature a green park and an underground water collection system.

Regarding the reservoir in Anthoupoli, there is a challenge concerning the ownership of the land where it is planned to be located, with pieces of the land belonging to the church and a private company. Nevertheless, Mayor Kyriakou stressed that over the past decade, 60 interventions have been made for flood control projects in the region.