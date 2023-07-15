President invites Tatar to visit missing persons lab together

President Christodoulides made a written request to the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, urging him to visit the Anthropological Laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) with him, “to send a positive message.”

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the President made these remarks after attending a memorial service at the church of St. Constantine and Helen, honouring those who lost their lives during the coup d’état 49 years ago.

He said that the Greek Cypriot side will continue to convey positive messages, hoping for a response. However, he stressed that any proposal deviating from the agreed framework of a bicommunal, bizonal federation is not open for discussion.

Regarding development plans in the fenced-off area of Varosha, the President commented, “Certainly, the passage of time creates new fait accompli, such as this one. We will take all diplomatic and political measures, but the only way to prevent the fait accompli is the resolution of the Cyprus problem. There is no other way.”

President Christodoulides reiterated that there is no alternative plan and that every possible effort will be made. He said that he does not intend to engage in a blame game, especially publicly, and stated, “Every day, through our actions, we are trying to create those conditions for the resumption of negotiations.” To that end, he sent written requests to both the UN Secretary-General and the Turkish Cypriot leader, urging a joint visit to the Anthropological Laboratory regarding the issue of missing persons around the end of July or the beginning of August.

He further affirmed that the Greek Cypriot side will continue to send positive messages, hoping for a response.

President Christodoulides referred to other initiatives demonstrating goodwill to create conditions for the resumption of negotiations, which he considers a significant national objective. When asked about the nature of these initiatives, he clarified that they concern “our Turkish Cypriot compatriots and, in general, the negotiations and anything that can lead to the creation of conditions that will allow the resumption of substantive negotiations from where they left off at Crans-Montana.”

Responding to a question about the possibility of negotiations resuming if the Turkish Cypriot side insists on raising the issue of sovereign equality, the President noted that accepting any proposal deviating from the agreed framework of a bicommunal, bizonal federation is not up for discussion.

“We will not engage in such a discussion, and neither will the international community,” he stated, highlighting the United Nations Security Council’s clear position following the recent discussion. He added, “The agreed framework is there, the agreed framework can address concerns, and I am ready to discuss concerns and worries, but always within the agreed framework.”

The President noted the importance of conveying the right messages beyond ceremonial events. He noted that everyone involved, particularly those engaged in public life, must demonstrate through their daily behaviour that the lessons from July 15th, 1974, have been internalised.

Furthermore, he stressed the obligation to inform the younger generation about what transpired, emphasising that democracy cannot be taken for granted. He remarked, “We have seen the consequences of what was attempted on July 15th, 1974, which we still experience today.”