Paphos Transport Organization and government sign 10-year contract

A 10-year contract signed on Thursday between the Paphos Transport Organization and the government provides for an in-service performance of 4.0 million km per year.

The previous one provided for 3.6 million km per year, Philenews also reports.

A total of 72 new up-to-date buses will be purchased to enable the Organisation to achieve the set target, it added.

The agreement amounts to €57,750,000 including VAT and with the right of the contracting authority to extend the services up to 50%.

This will amount to €30,754,500 including VAT, it added.

 

By Annie Charalambous
