No information about Cypriots being at risk from fires in Greece

We currently have no information about people in danger or in need of assistance due to the fires raging in Greece, said the Director of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Omiros Mavromatis.

“We do not have any information about people who are in danger or need help. There are certainly Cypriots in Rhodes but they are following the instructions of the local authorities there. So far they have not contacted either our embassy in Athens or the crisis management center here at the Foreign Ministry,” he said.

Mavromatis said that foreigners in Greece, that is, Cypriots, if they are in danger, can contact 112 which is the number of the civil protection service.

As far as the Cypriot Foreign Ministry is concerned, he said the crisis management mobile number they can contact is 97 7759 98.

The crisis management landline at the ministry is open during office hours, so from tomorrow, Monday, it will be accessible at 22 80 1000.