Limassol Municipality willing to discuss zoo’s operation after deer’s death

The death of a deer after its antlers got trapped in the fencing of its enclosure in Limassol’s Municipal Zoo has sparked outrage among political parties, organised groups and members of the public.

In an announcement on Monday, the Animal Party said that it will organise a protest over the deer’s death on Sunday, December 18.

“On Sunday, December 18, at 2 pm we form a human chain around the perimeter of the zoo and together we demand the immediate closure of the zoo,” the party said.

“The tragic death of the deer leaves both the Limassol Municipality and more importantly those who had the responsibility of the daily care of the animals in the zoo seriously exposed. The fact that the young deer’s antlers were caught in metal mesh (which should not have been around the tree) resulting in its slow and agonising death, shows us the gross and unacceptable negligence and irresponsibility of those in charge,” the party added.

Reflecting earlier comments by the citizen’s initiative group “This Garden is Ours,” which publicised the incident, the Animal Party concluded its announcement by demanding the closure of the zoo.

Also commenting on the deer’s death the Green Party-Citizens’ Cooperation said that it reported the incident to Limassol animal police.

“A logical question that arises is where were the people responsible to notice that the deer was in danger?” the party asked in an announcement on Monday.

Anthi Mouzouri, Coordinator of the animal action group of the party, said: “The closure of all zoos is a permanent request of the Green Party-Citizens’ Cooperation. Animals living in captivity where there is no appropriate infrastructure to meet their biological needs may become depressed and even their lives might come to immediate danger.”

Municipality open to discussing zoo’s operation

In response, the Limassol Municipality issued a statement to express its “sorrow” for the deer’s death.

In a statement on Monday, the municipality said that an autopsy by the veterinary services will determine the exact cause of death.

The municipality also said that animal welfare is a priority and that “it is listening to the demands of the civil society for radical changes in the zoo” and is in the process of studying and evaluating its operation.

It added that it is ready to enter into a dialogue with citizens on the zoo’s future.

