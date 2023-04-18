InsiderBusinessGovernment "determined" to assist US with sanctioned Cypriots

Government “determined” to assist US with sanctioned Cypriots

Letymbiotis
Letymbiotis

The government is determined to assist the US in examining the cases of natural and legal persons in Cyprus included in a sanctions list for providing assistance to sanctioned Russian oligarchs spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Letymbiotis noted that President Christodoulides has contacted a senior US administration official to express the administration’s determination to investigate the issue.

Asked by CNA to comment on a story published by Phileleftheros on Tuesday, Letymbiotis also noted that Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kombos had met and discussed the issue with US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher.

“The Cypriot government has thus expressed its willingness to cooperate with the US, indicating that it has nothing to hide,” the spokesman stressed.

Talking to Phileleftheros’ Active Radio, Letymbiotis added that the government’s priority is to safeguard the reputation of the country as a financial centre.

During the contacts with the US officials, the government expressed its will to investigate the cases and if any crimes are found, the possible perpetrators will be brought to justice, Letymbiotis said.

He added that the Law Office of the Republic along with the supervisory authorities are already investigating this issue, but more information is needed from the US regarding the inclusion of these entities in the sanctions list.

“The question is whether the reasons that led to their inclusion in this list, whether the evidence they have proves that these entities when EU sanctions were in place, carried out any action that constituted a violation of these sanctions or the legislation of Cyprus,” the spokesman told CNA.

Last week, Cypriot individuals and entities were sanctioned by the US Treasury and the UK Foreign Office “in connection with the unlawful and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, including facilitation of sanctions evasion”.

Read more:

Cypriots in UK-US sanctions lists see assets frozen

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cypriots in UK-US sanctions lists see assets frozen
Next article
Number of people crossing to occupied north jumped by 40%

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros