Government “determined” to assist US with sanctioned Cypriots

The government is determined to assist the US in examining the cases of natural and legal persons in Cyprus included in a sanctions list for providing assistance to sanctioned Russian oligarchs spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Letymbiotis noted that President Christodoulides has contacted a senior US administration official to express the administration’s determination to investigate the issue.

Asked by CNA to comment on a story published by Phileleftheros on Tuesday, Letymbiotis also noted that Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kombos had met and discussed the issue with US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher.

“The Cypriot government has thus expressed its willingness to cooperate with the US, indicating that it has nothing to hide,” the spokesman stressed.

Talking to Phileleftheros’ Active Radio, Letymbiotis added that the government’s priority is to safeguard the reputation of the country as a financial centre.

During the contacts with the US officials, the government expressed its will to investigate the cases and if any crimes are found, the possible perpetrators will be brought to justice, Letymbiotis said.

He added that the Law Office of the Republic along with the supervisory authorities are already investigating this issue, but more information is needed from the US regarding the inclusion of these entities in the sanctions list.

“The question is whether the reasons that led to their inclusion in this list, whether the evidence they have proves that these entities when EU sanctions were in place, carried out any action that constituted a violation of these sanctions or the legislation of Cyprus,” the spokesman told CNA.

Last week, Cypriot individuals and entities were sanctioned by the US Treasury and the UK Foreign Office “in connection with the unlawful and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, including facilitation of sanctions evasion”.

