Foreign Ministry: Reports about a marina in Varosha are being investigated

Reports about the transfer of land of the Republic of Cyprus to the “Ministry of Finance” by a decision of the “cabinet” for the illegal construction of a marina in the area of Varosha is being investigated, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis.

All actions of the occupation regime that attempt to create additional facts and do not contribute to the cultivation of a positive climate, which is what our side is seeking with the initiatives undertaken by the President of the Republic, are reprehensible, he stressed.

Asked to comment on the relevant reports in the T/C press, Mr. Gotsis said that the appropriate steps are being taken to cross-check information as well as relevant representations to the peacekeeping force to prevent such a development on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

