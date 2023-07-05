First electric buses on the island presented by Cyprus Public Transport

Cyprus Public Transport (CPT) unveiled its first fleet of electric urban buses on Tuesday, marking a step towards a more sustainable public transport system. With their integration into the existing fleet, the buses are set to commence service on various routes in the coming days, according to an official announcement.

The press release issued by CPT highlighted the key features of the new Yutong electric buses, emphasising their accessibility and eco-conscious design. Measuring 12 metres in length, these buses can accommodate up to 80 passengers, including designated priority seats and a dedicated wheelchair area.

Operating entirely on electric power, the vehicles boast the ability to run throughout the day on a single charge. Equipped with amenities such as air conditioning, 5G Wi-Fi, closed circuit surveillance cameras, and USB chargers, they offer a comfortable and convenient commuting experience with no engine noise or vibrations, CPT said.

CPT’s adoption of electric buses aligns with the Ministry of Transport Communications and Works’ commitment to providing sustainable and environmentally friendly public transportation options. By reducing air pollution and noise levels on the roads, the introduction of electric buses aims to enhance the overall quality of life for citizens.

During a press conference held to announce the launch of the electric buses, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works, Alexis Vafeades, noted the positive impact these buses will have on reducing air pollution and improving the well-being of the population. He further highlighted the significance of incorporating electric vehicles into the public transport network to encourage the widespread adoption of sustainable energy practices.

Chairman of Cyprus Public Transport, Felipe Cosmen, expressed the company’s long-term commitment to making public transport increasingly appealing and finding viable solutions to alleviate traffic congestion, particularly in Nicosia, the capital city. In collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works, CPT is currently studying a new project called Mass Rapid Transit. This project aims to provide efficient transportation services, transferring many passengers swiftly and comfortably from the GSP area to the city centre. By offering more frequent and direct routes, the objective is to stimulate greater demand for public transport and significantly reduce traffic congestion.

In addition to the electric bus launch, the Minister announced the initiation of the Demand Responsive Transport (DRT) pilot program during the press conference. This program will initially cater to specific citizen groups, starting with people with disabilities already using public transport. Participants will have the opportunity to request a bus ride from the nearest bus stop to their residence directly to their desired destination and vice versa, with a one-day advance notice.