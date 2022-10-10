Efforts to revive Makarios Avenue in Nicosia

InsiderBusinessEfforts to revive Makarios Avenue in Nicosia

Efforts are taking place to revive Makarios Avenue, the once most-visited street in the capital.

According to the initial planning, part of the Avenue between the crossing with Spyros Kyprianou and Digeni Akrita Avenue until the junction with Omirou Avenue was to be used only by pedestrians and buses.

However, after the projects were completed, the Nicosia Municipal Council decided that this part would also be used by cars temporarily until new shops would operate in the area.

According to Nicosia First, among the new shops opening on Makarios Avenue are Bean Bar of the Papaellinas Group of Companies and Henry’s, an all-day restaurant by Columbia Restaurants.

The Kamara Restaurant had preceded them under the umbrella of the Occhio Group, as well as Coffee Berry by the Zorpas Group. An Italian restaurant by Zorpas is also due to open on Makarios Avenue.

Other shops on the same road are Kotsovolos, First Boutique, Cosmos Sports, and the shops of the known brands of Voici La Mode Group, ETAM, Undiz, and Accessorize London.

