Doctors in Paphos General Hospital’s A&E department on strike till noon on Friday

Doctors in Paphos General Hospital’s A&E department on Friday went on a three-hour strike that will end at noon to protest problems the state health services (Okypy) are blatantly ignoring.

Their union – Pasyki – also said in a statement that the strike is mainly about the understaffed department.

And it warned that if the voices of doctors were not be heard after the warning strike measures will be escalated because there is no other choice.

Last month, Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos described conditions at the coastal city’s general hospital as “tragic” and “appalling”.

In its response, Okypy admitted there are some “weaknesses” at the hospital but that millions of euros will be set out in their budget to upgrade it.