Covid-19: Four deaths, 1,047 cases recorded in past week

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 1,047 Covid-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with another four deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 1.81 per cent following a total of 57,858 tests.

The deaths concern three men and one woman, aged 78 to 94, who passed away between March 16 to March 20.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,345.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 42 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom two were in serious condition.