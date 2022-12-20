Paphos court hearing on Tuesday for elderly Briton accused of killing ailing wife

A court hearing in Paphos is set for Tuesday for an elderly British man accused of killing his wife who was ill with terminal blood cancer in Tremithousa last year.

David Hunter, 75, had faced a murder charge in the death of his wife, Janice, although his defense lawyers had asked the island’s Attorney-General to reduce the charges to assisted suicide and have changed his plea to manslaughter.

His defense has argued that Hunter was acting on the wishes of his 73-year-old wife.

The hearing was adjourned for the fourth time on December 5 with the delay being granted so the prosecution could discuss the case with the attorney general.

Hunter allegedly suffocated his ailing wife and then tried to end his own life by taking an overdose.

He said his wife had asked him to help her die but euthanasia in Cyprus is illegal.