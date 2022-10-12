Cabinet to revoke citizenship from 10 golden passport beneficiaries

NewsLocalCabinet to revoke citizenship from 10 golden passport beneficiaries

The Council of Ministers decided on Wednesday to initiate a process for the withdrawal of citizenship from three investors and seven of their dependents, based on an investigation conducted by the Interior Ministry, Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Niovi Parissinou, announced.

The individuals received Cypriot citizenship through the Cyprus Investment Program.

From October 2021 until today, the government began processes to revoke Cypriot citizenships from 60 investors and 159 members of their families.

Additionally, the process of revoking the Cypriot citizenship from six persons whose travel documents have been cancelled has been completed, Parissinou said.

By gavriella
