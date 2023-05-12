NewsLocalBriton in Paphos accident died before crash, autopsy shows

Briton in Paphos accident died before crash, autopsy shows

Paphos Hospital
Paphos Hospital

A 70-year-old man who crashed into a wall with his car in Paphos, died of natural causes, a post-mortem examination showed.

According to authorities, the autopsy showed that Kenneth Pearce, a British permanent resident of Cyprus, had passed away before crashing.

The incident took place on Sunday, May 7, while Pearce was driving on the Choulou-Tsada road.

After the crash, Pearce was taken to Paphos General Hospital where the doctor on duty pronounced him dead.

Read more:

British man, 70, dies in car crash under ambiguous circumstances

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Opinion: They’re not borders, they’re boundaries

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros