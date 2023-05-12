Briton in Paphos accident died before crash, autopsy shows

A 70-year-old man who crashed into a wall with his car in Paphos, died of natural causes, a post-mortem examination showed.

According to authorities, the autopsy showed that Kenneth Pearce, a British permanent resident of Cyprus, had passed away before crashing.

The incident took place on Sunday, May 7, while Pearce was driving on the Choulou-Tsada road.

After the crash, Pearce was taken to Paphos General Hospital where the doctor on duty pronounced him dead.

