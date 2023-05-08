British man, 70, dies in car crash under ambiguous circumstances

Police are waiting for the results of the autopsy of a 70-year-old British man who lives permanently in Paphos and died in a car accident under ambiguous circumstances early on Sunday.

Kenneth Pearce died when the car he was driving on the coastal district’s Houlou-Tsada main road around 10:30 am seems to have deviated from the road and struck an adjacent retaining wall before getting immobilized.

The 70-year-old man was taken to Paphos General Hospital where the doctor on duty simply pronounced him dead.

No foul play is suspected.