Agia Napa Marina awarded Blue Flag in first months of operation

This summer Cyprus received a record number of blue flags with 74 beaches and two marinas on the island being awarded.

The island’s beaches have each their own characteristics regarding the colour of the sand and of the water, marine life, organised facilities, the sea sports provided, as well as how popular or isolated they are.

However, their common denominator is the seal of quality that is none other than the Blue Flag, a universal symbol of quality in which more than 50 countries all over the world participate and which is awarded to organized beaches and marinas with strict criteria regarding organization, cleanliness, environmental management, and services to the public.

In the short time of its operation, Agia Napa Marina managed to impress the National Jury with the high standards of its facilities and services and acquire the Blue Flag as a marina, in addition to the clean beaches surrounding it.

It is important to note that the activities of the Agia Napa Marina focus on the sustainability and protection of the environment and for this reason a program monitoring and checking the quality of waters has been established.

At the Marina, a comprehensive waste management plan is in place, while a pump-out system has been installed to collect wastewater from boats. Furthermore, measures have been taken to prevent and deal with any leaks or possible incidents of sea pollution.