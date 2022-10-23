NewsLocal1,178 complaints for traffic violations all over Cyprus

1,178 complaints for traffic violations all over Cyprus

According to a Police announcement, during the period from Friday 21/10/2022 until today Sunday 23/10/2022 in the morning, there have been 1,178 out-of-court complaints for various traffic violations.

The Police campaign took place within the framework of preventing road accidents and eliminating offenses of noise by cars and motorcycles.

Most complaints had to do with violations which certainly constitute the main causes of serious and deadly accidents.

Some 670 complaints were related to speeding and 111 to violation of traffic signals.

Also, 89 drivers were using a vehicle without a driver’s license and 53 drivers were driving under the influence of alcohol.

Furthermore, 23 drivers were using mobile phones and another 232 complaints had to do with various other offenses.

The targeted checks continue on a daily basis all over Cyprus, according to the Police.

 

 

