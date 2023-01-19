10,346 Cypriots registered to vote abroad

A total of 10,346 Cypriot citizens have registered to vote in polling stations abroad, the Chief Returning Officer announced.

During the presidential elections on February 5, 35 polling stations will operate outside Cyprus.

In Athens, 2,628 voters will vote in five polling stations, 115 voters in one station in Volos, 146 voters in one station in Heraklion, and 1,281 voters in three polling stations in Thessaloniki.

Also, 240 voters in Ioannina, 180 in Komotini, 143 in Larissa, 485 in Patra, 71 in Rhodes and 253 in Glasgow will vote at a single polling station in their cities.

Similarly, one polling station will operate in each of the following areas: Lesvos, 228 voters, Manchester, 361 voters, Birmingham, 307 voters, Bristol 200, Berlin, 167 voters, Vienna, 83 voters, Brussels, 306 voters, Luxembourg, 66 voters, New York, 111 voters, Paris, 100, Sophia 181, Stockholm 66 and The Hague 270 voters.

In London, there will be three polling stations at the High Commission building for 1,465 voters and another two at the Cyprus Community Centre for 814 voters.

Voting hours for polling stations abroad have been set as follows:

In the United Arab Emirates between 11:00 pm – 8:00 pm with a break of 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

In Greece and Bulgaria, between 7:00 pm – 6:00 pm with a break of 12:00 am – 1:00 pm.

In Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Sweden polling stations will be open between 9:00 pm – 5:00 pm with a break from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm.

In the United Kingdom between 8:00 pm – 4:00 pm with a break from 12:00 am – 12:30 pm.

In the United States between 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm.

It is noted that the presiding officer of each polling station may extend the voting hours until 9:00 pm at the latest if there are a large number of voters waiting outside the polling station and upon notification to the Chief Returning Officer.

In Cyprus, voting for the presidential elections will start at 7 pm and end at 12 pm, with a one-hour break. Then, it will resume at 1:00 pm and end normally at 6:00 pm.

