Presidential elections: Limassol village has polling station with smaller number of voters

The community of Paliomilos in Limassol will be the polling station with the smaller number of voters in the upcoming February 5 presidential elections.

According to a list of polling stations published on Wednesday, Paliomilos has only 48 registered voters.

In Nicosia district, the smallest polling stations are in Apliki with 93 registered voters, Livadia with 68, Milkouri with 84, Pahiamos with 88, Saranti with 75 and Tsakistra with 78.

In the Larnaca district, there are 94 registered voters in Kato Drys and in 85 in Melini.

In Limassol, in Agios Demetrios there are 82 registered voters, 70 in Vasa Kelakiou, 58 in Kouka and 48 in Paliomilos.

In the Paphos district, there are 62 registered voters in Agios Nikolaos, in Archimandrita 75, in Kato Akourdalia 72, in Kinousa 76, in Lasa 63, in Lemona 85, in Miliou 76, in Nikokleia 93, in Stavrokonnou 53 and in Fasoula 51.

As far as overseas polling centres, there are 83 in Vienna, 71 in Rethymno, 66 in Luxembourg, 79 in Dubai and 66 in Stockholm.

The total number of polling stations is 1,148.

Total number of voters

The total number of registered voters who are eligible to vote in the upcoming Presidential elections is 561,033, Chief Returning Officer said on Wednesday.

An official press release said this number includes 730 Turkish Cypriot voters and 240 enclaved voters.

According to the press release, the distribution of polling stations and voters by electoral district is as follows:

In Nicosia, 415 polling stations will operate with 215,779 registered voters, in Limassol 323 with 154,778 voters, in Larnaca 185 stations with 95,517 voters and in Pafos 133 stations with 51,990 voters.

In Famagusta there will be 57 polling stations with 32,623 registered voters.

At the same time, 35 polling stations will operate abroad for 10,346 registered voters.