Opening of the exhibition “Anastomosis and resilience” by the painter Mathieu Devavry, on Thursday 1 December 2022 from 6 pm, at the French Institute of Cyprus.

When Thursday, December 1 at 6.30 pm

Where Institut français de Chypre – French Institute of Cyprus, Nicosia

Location

FB Page Thursday, December 1 at 6.30 pmInstitut français de Chypre – French Institute of Cyprus, Nicosia