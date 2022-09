Madama is a small luxury boutique hotel and restaurant in the old part of Nicosia. The restaurant offers quality Mediterranean cuisine, all dishes are made of high-quality, fresh ingredients, and each of them is an absolute gastronomic delight which comes in ample portions.

Enjoy fine dining in a relaxed setting in the centre of Nicosia’s old town.

Location Solonos Str, 54 Nicosia downtown

Opening Hours Monday – Sunday from 8 am till 11.30 pm

Reservations 22 445551

