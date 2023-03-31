UNFICYP not stopping illegal activities in buffer zone is concerning – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its serious concern that UNFICYP has not stopped illegal activities taking place in the “Taksim” stadium inside the Nicosia buffer zone, despite representations.

In a press release, the Ministry stated that it remains seriously concerned that UNFICYP, despite repeated calls by the Ministry, has not taken steps to stop the illegal activities in the area and has announced its intention to allow the use of the space.

The Ministry stressed that the Republic of Cyprus has not given its consent or approval for any work or use of the said area as the host country of UNFICYP and owner of the land where the illegal activities are taking place.

The government, it added, has repeatedly explained to UNFICYP the serious particularities presented by the wider area, due to the very frequent violations of the status quo by the occupying army.

It also reiterated that the buffer zone is under the effective control of the Republic of Cyprus and that the exercise of its military jurisdiction had been suspended for the sole purpose of facilitating the implementation of the mission of the peacekeepers.

The Republic of Cyprus, it added, “continues to exercise its civil jurisdiction within the ‘buffer zone'”.

Therefore, it stressed, “we expect that UNFICYP will proceed with the necessary actions to terminate and reverse the continued violations in the area”.

