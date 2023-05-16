Underage girl with substance use disorder sent behind bars rather than in proper facilities

The case of a 17-year-old girl with a serious drug addiction disorder who spent days in a police detention centre has highlighted the nakedness of the state in lacking special social facilities.

The minor who had tried to take her own life in the past was kept in custody in connection with drug possession.

The juvenile before being brought to a district court last Friday had been evaluated by a government psychiatrist.

Although the psychiatrist considered that the criteria for compulsory hospitalisation were not met in this case, nevertheless she had pointed out that the case was not simple.

She clarified the 17-year-old girl was able to attend court proceedings. However, she stressed that this was a special case with a major problem as regards the appropriate place of detention.

The psychiatrist also recommended that the minor should immediately enter a rehabilitation programme.

As for the Ministry of Health and the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, their recommendation was that the minor should be compulsorily hospitalized until a better solution for the further management of the case could be found.