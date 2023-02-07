Turkish Cypriots among the casualties in Turkey

The first reports saying that Turkish Cypriots are among the earthquake casualties in Turkey are starting to come in, according to Turkish Cypriot media.

So far, media report that the total number of victims from Cyprus is seven.

Kibris Postasi writes that a woman and her baby boy died in Antakya, while a man was found dead in Hatay.

Among the victims are also a young footballer and members of his family who were in Antakya.

It is noted that a team of more than 20 pupils and their escorts from Cyprus who were in Adiyaman for a volleyball tournament are still missing.

Cyprus MFA confirms safety of 12 Cypriot citizens

The Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday announced that it managed to contact 12 out of 14 citizens of the Republic who are registered as residing in Turkey.

The 12 are safe and in good health, the MFA said. They are ten Turkish Cypriots and two Greek Cypriots. Two Turkish Cypriots permanently residing in Turkey are missing, the MFA explained.

The Ministry added that through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, the Republic of Cyprus made a light rescue team available to assist in the humanitarian efforts. It said that the offer was rejected as, at this stage, the affected countries are in need of heavy-duty specialised rescue squads.

Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary Kornelios Korneliou told Sigma TV on Tuesday that Turkey has denied help from the Republic.

