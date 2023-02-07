Volunteerism Council collecting donations for Turkey, Syria quake victims

NewsLocalVolunteerism Council collecting donations for Turkey, Syria quake victims

Earthquake In Kahramanmaras
The Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council announced a call for donations for people struck by the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The money collected will be used to cover the victims’ needs, in cooperation with state authorities, the Council said.

People who wish to assist can send donations to the Council’s bank accounts at:

Bank of Cyprus

357015667368

Hellenic Bank

105-11-137244-01

For more information, you can contact the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council directly at +357 22 514 786 or via email at [email protected]

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
