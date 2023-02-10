NewsLocalTurkey "kindly declined" Cyprus' offer for help, says Foreign Ministry

Turkey “kindly declined” Cyprus’ offer for help, says Foreign Ministry

Earthquake In Diyarbakir
Earthquake In Diyarbakir

Turkey “kindly declined” an offer by the Republic of Cyprus to assist in rescue efforts in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday in a post on Twitter.

“Despite initial acceptance of our offer to assist in rescue efforts, Turkey has ‘kindly declined’ Cyprus’ offer to deploy a Search & Rescue team on the ground”, said the Foreign Ministry.

It added that Cyprus is “proud and grateful” for its Civil Protection Rescuers, who are “always ready to save lives everywhere” and noted that the assistance offer “still stands”.

Read more:

(Update) Republic of Cyprus rescue team on standby – Foreign Ministry

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Woman brought out alive in Turkey after 104 hours under rubble (PHOTOS)
Next article
Erdogan says earthquake response should have been faster

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros