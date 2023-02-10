Turkey “kindly declined” Cyprus’ offer for help, says Foreign Ministry

Turkey “kindly declined” an offer by the Republic of Cyprus to assist in rescue efforts in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday in a post on Twitter.

“Despite initial acceptance of our offer to assist in rescue efforts, Turkey has ‘kindly declined’ Cyprus’ offer to deploy a Search & Rescue team on the ground”, said the Foreign Ministry.

It added that Cyprus is “proud and grateful” for its Civil Protection Rescuers, who are “always ready to save lives everywhere” and noted that the assistance offer “still stands”.

