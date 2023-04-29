Thieves in Cyprus go for high-end cars, can also de-activate their modern security systems

Thieves in Cyprus go for high luxury cars these days and have also partnered with individuals who have a system in their hands disabling modern security devices installed in high-end vehicles.

This is what Philenews reported on Saturday, citing Green party MP Stavros Papadouris who has written down the issue for debate before the House Transport Committee.

The MP also said that – theoretically – because of their security systems these cars cannot be stolen or cannot be stolen without being detected. Because owners can monitor the whereabouts of their vehicles at any given time.

Apparently, the device to de-activate systems keeping the owner of these ultra-modern vehicles informed is very expensive.

And the MP wondered who would spend so much money to purchase such a system, from where, and how did it get into the Republic of Cyprus?

Because, the MP noted, if the import of such systems can be done legally there is an issue for discussion and at the same time, if they are prohibited, again there are answers to be given. Because, it means there may be a hole through which such imports take place.

The latest case he had become aware of involved a luxury vehicle that had been stolen in Limassol and which was found not because of its tag – since this had been deactivated by those who snatched it – but for other, unrelated reasons.