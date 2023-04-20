Pavlos Kontides reclaims top spot in Laser Sailors world ranking

Cypriot Olympian Pavlos Kontides is back at the top of the Laser Sailing world rankings for the fourth time in his career after an eight-month absence.

According to a press release, Kontides was propelled back to the top due to his success in recent races.

In six races in 2022 and 2023, the Cypriot sailor won four medals, as well as a fourth and a sixth place, “demonstrating unprecedented stability and consistency,” the press release notes.

He now has 875 points, followed by Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic with 869. Stipanovic is in the same training group as Kontides. Britain’s Michael Beckett (852 points) and Eliot Hanson (843 points) are in third and fourth place respectively.

The Golden World Champion of 2017 and 2018 is currently in Hyeres ahead of the second World Cup of the season, which will take place between April 24-29.

Kontides is the only Cypriot to win an Olympic medal, something he achieved in the London 2012 Olympics, by claiming the silver medal in the Men’s Laser class.

