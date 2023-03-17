Pavlos Kontides wins bronze medal in European Championship

Pavlos Kontides, the only Cypriot to win an Olympic medal, added another prize to his collection after finishing third at the European Championships in Italy on Friday, March 17.

The Cypriot sailor started Friday’s race from eighth place in the rankings, however, he managed to climb to third and win the bronze medal at the 2023 ILCA Senior European Championships in Andorra, Italy.

This is the fifth time Kontides gets to stand on the podium in a European Championship, after winning gold medals in 2018 and 2022 and bronze medals in 2017 and 2009.

He also won the silver medal in the 2012 Olympics in London.

