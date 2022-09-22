Defence Minister says more joint drills with the U.S. army could come

The possibility of Cyprus and the U.S. conducting joint military drills is open now that the arms embargo against Cyprus has been lifted, Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides said on Thursday.

The Minister said that after signing an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), for the exchange of logistics and services, Cyprus is considering signing more agreements and extending cooperation with the U.S. and other countries.

Petrides said that the lifting of the embargo sends a “political message.”

On Friday the U.S. lifted a long-lasting arms embargo against Cyprus. The US imposed the arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus in 1987 in the hope it could encourage its reunification.

