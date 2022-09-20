NewsLocalU.S.-Cyprus-Greece conduct joint military drill (video+photos)

U.S.-Cyprus-Greece conduct joint military drill (video+photos)

Us Cyprus Greece
Us Cyprus Greece

Cyprus, Greece and the U.S. conducted a joint military drill between September 05 – September 16, the National Guard announced on Tuesday.

The exercise took place in the sea and land area of Cyprus, with the participation of special forces units from the three countries. Personnel and vessels from the Cyprus airforce and navy also took part in the drill, the National Guard said.

The forces simulated different scenarios including naval defence, seizing sea vessels and ground training.

Us Cyprus Greece Drill

The exercises resumed on September 19 and will continue until 23 September, with the participation of special forces units from the U.S. and Cyprus.

On Monday, Cyprus and the U.S. signed an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), for the exchange of logistics and services.

In addition, on Friday the U.S. lifted a long-lasting arms embargo against Cyprus.

The US imposed the arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus in 1987 in the hope it could encourage its reunification.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous articleTurkey to send drillship to Cyprus – reports
Next articlePoll shows 35% of people in occupied areas would have liked to emigrate

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros