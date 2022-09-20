U.S.-Cyprus-Greece conduct joint military drill (video+photos)

Cyprus, Greece and the U.S. conducted a joint military drill between September 05 – September 16, the National Guard announced on Tuesday.

The exercise took place in the sea and land area of Cyprus, with the participation of special forces units from the three countries. Personnel and vessels from the Cyprus airforce and navy also took part in the drill, the National Guard said.

The forces simulated different scenarios including naval defence, seizing sea vessels and ground training.

The exercises resumed on September 19 and will continue until 23 September, with the participation of special forces units from the U.S. and Cyprus.

Ολοκλήρωση της τριμερούς εκπαιδευτικής δραστηριότητας στη σχεδίαση και εκτέλεση ναυτικών ειδικών επιχειρήσεων μεταξύ 🇨🇾-🇬🇷-🇺🇸. Συγχαρητήρια σε όλους τους συμμετέχοντες! #ΟΥΚ #ΜΥΚ #NavySEALs #ΕίμαστεΠερήφανοι #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/V6wEWG3bQC — Lt Gen Dimokritos Zervakis (@chod_cy) September 20, 2022

On Monday, Cyprus and the U.S. signed an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), for the exchange of logistics and services.

In addition, on Friday the U.S. lifted a long-lasting arms embargo against Cyprus.

The US imposed the arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus in 1987 in the hope it could encourage its reunification.