Man facing life sentence after sexually abusing his god-daughter

A Nicosia man was found guilty on seven counts of child sex abuse and is now looking at a long prison sentence, possibly even life, in accordance with relevant legislation.

He abused his 10 year old god-daughter from September 2019 through to March 2020 and now life imprisonment could be handed out, as the law stipulates such punishment for sexual abuse of minors under 13.

According to the decision of the three member Nicosia Criminal Court, the now convicted felon was sexually abusing his god-daughter for almost seven months, ‘taking advantage of his position of trust, authority or influence on the minor’.

This happened on five separate occasions, as reported, when the girl was 10 to 11 years old and included inappropriate touching, in certain cases even when one of his own under aged children was present. He has two sons.

The man’s wife was close friends with the girl’s mother, that’s why on many occasions he was left to care for her alone.

The victim found the courage to speak to her mother about the incidents, when she gave her a book on puberty and body protection.

As the court verdict revealed, ‘the child initially wrote a note stating her sexual abuse and then went into details’.

The convicted man’s attorney will argue for a lower sentence on Monday and the court will set a date for sentencing.