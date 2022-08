Mainly fine all day long on Tuesday with a yellow alert for very hot weather in effect between 11am and 5pm.

Winds will be variable, moderate inland, force 3 Beaufort, turning slightly strong in coastal areas, southeasterly to southwesterly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 41 C inland, 31 C in the mountains, 31 C in the west coast and 34 C in all other coastal areas.