London calling to AEK Larnaca, who will face West Ham in UECL R16

Luck was not on the side of AEK Larnaca who were drawn with West Ham United in the round of 16 of the Uefa Europa Conference League.

The London-based club was one of the toughest sides in the pot during the draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

However, the Cypriot league leaders will still fancy their chances against struggling West Ham, who sit 18th in the Premier League table.

The first game will take place at AEK Arena, Larnaca on March 9, while the second leg is scheduled on March 16, in London.

The Hammers play their home matches in the multipurpose London Stadium after having moved there from the historic Boleyn Ground in 2016.

Managed by former Manchester United and Everton boss, David Moyes, West Ham is one of the oldest sides in the game, having been founded in 1895 as Thames Ironworks, before being renamed West Ham United in 1900.

In comparison, AEK is one of the youngest teams in Cypriot football, as it was created in 1994, after a merger of the Pezoporikos and EPA Larnaca teams.

The differences between the two sides are also evident in their finances. According to transfermarkt, the total market value of West Ham’s squad is 471.5 million euros, dwarfing that of AEK’s which stands at 14.25 million euros.

England international, Declan Rice, who has been linked with a big-money move to one of Premier League’s giants this summer, is West Ham’s most expensive player, with his current value reaching 80 million euros.

West Ham have been winners of the FA Cup three times (1964, 1975 and 1980) and runners-up twice (1923 and 2006). The club reached two major European finals, winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1965 and finishing runners-up in the same competition in 1976. West Ham also won the Intertoto Cup in 1999. They are one of eight clubs never to have fallen below the second tier of English football.

Read more: