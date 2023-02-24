AEK Larnaca progresses to round of 16 of UECL in historic night for Cypriot football

AEK Larnaca kept Ukrainian SC Dnipro-1 to a goalless draw on Thursday night in Kosice, securing its qualification to the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL).

The first match between the two teams ended in a 1-0 victory for AEK in Larnaca. This allows AEK to advance to the next round in aggregate goals.

Last night’s game was played in Kosice, Slovakia, as home matches of Ukrainian teams in European competitions take place in alternative venues due to the ongoing war with Russia.

AEK is only the second Cypriot football team to progress to a second knock-out round of a major UEFA competition.

Previously, APOEL had reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League (2011-2012), as well as the round of 16 of the Europa League (2016-2017). The Nicosia team also reached the round of 32 of the Europa League in 2019-2020.

AEK will learn its next opponent in the UECL on Friday, February 24, during the UEFA draw.

The matches are scheduled for March 9 and 16. AEK will host the first match in AEK Arena.