KEAN group changes hands after 74 years of successful presence in Cyprus

After 74 years of successful presence in Cyprus Limassol-based KEAN group of companies with a strong portfolio of top-quality food and beverage products changes hands, according to Insider.

The new owners are bbf development group with insiders saying that both the suppliers as well as KEAN’s staff have been informed of the acquisition.

And that the key to the final decision by the historic company’s owners was the signed agreement by bbf group that not even one staff member will be fired. As well as the fact that the production unit will stay in Cyprus.

The range of KEAN branded leading products – juices, soft drinks, high quality foodstuff – can be enjoyed in more than 40 countries.

After changing location twice within Limassol, the construction of the KEAN factory commenced in 1951 and completed in 1956 to become a landmark that overlooks the Limassol seafront till today.

The factory spreads over 40 acre and is located east of Limassol on the sea front, 10km away from the main port and 20km away from the fruit growing area.

The new buyers – bbf (build better future) – is the international brand launched by Prime Property Group which is to lead the company’s development projects.

The company’s portfolio of premium and sustainable living spaces includes, among others, the recently completed Sky Tower and Eden Rock in Limassol.

At the same time, plans are underway for a complete renovation of the historic Berengaria Hotel in mountainous Prodromos.