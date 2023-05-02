Hermes welcomes Jazeera Airways to Larnaca airport

Hermes Airports, the managing company of Larnaca and Paphos airports, welcomed the launch of Jazeera Airways’ operations in Cyprus.

In a press release on Tuesday, Hermes said that Jazeera Airways connects Kuwait with Cyprus, with flights having started on April 29, 2023.

Flights to Larnaka will operate twice weekly, from April 29 until May 27, 2023, and three times a week, from May 29 until October 28, 2023, it noted.

Maria Kouroupi, Senior Manager Aviation Development and Communication of Hermes Airports stated: “We are very pleased to see a new airline and a new route being added to the Cyprus network. Flights from Kuwait with Jazeera Airways will resume after many decades and will give travellers from Cyprus more options to explore the captivating destination of Kuwait and the wider Western Asia region. At the same time, we look forward to welcoming the people of Kuwait and work with the airline to make this flight a year-round operation.”

Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways stated: “We are pleased to add Larnaca to our growing list of European destinations for the upcoming summer season. This provides travellers from Kuwait another holiday destination that is a short, affordable flight away. With the addition of Larnaca, we now proudly serve 63 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Central & South Asia and Africa.”

Jazeera Airways is a low-cost carrier based in Kuwait.

Founded in 2004, the airline serves more than 50 destinations across the Middle East, Central & South Asia, and Europe and operates a fleet of modern Airbus A320 and A320neo aircraft.

