Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways announces flights to Larnaca

Jazeera Airways, 9k Caj, Airbus A320 214 (39243847214)
Jazeera Airways, 9k Caj, Airbus A320 214 (39243847214)

Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways announced that it will be flying to Larnaca for the summer season, starting on April 29.

The flights will operate twice weekly until May 27 and then will increase to three times a week until October 28, 2023.

According to aeroexplorer.com, Jazeera Airways CEO Rohit Ramachandran expressed satisfaction with adding Larnaca to the airline’s expanding list of European destinations.

He stated that the new destination provides Kuwaiti travellers with another affordable holiday destination that is a short flight away.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
