Government announces compensation for homes stricken by weekend’s floods

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday announced it will compensate primary residences damaged during the weekend’s storms in Larnaca and Famagusta.

The exact amount will be decided next week when the recording of the damages is completed, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said after the Council of Ministers meeting.

He estimated the compensation for premises in the Larnaca area will rise to €150,000 and another €30,000 for Dromoloxia – Meneou. The damage in the Famagusta district has not yet been estimated.

Nouris said that in Larnaca, damages were recorded to 53 houses and three commercial premises and in Dromoloxia to five houses and five cars. In the government-controlled area of Famagusta, 43 residences were damaged, of which 17 are holiday homes and 26 permanent residences.

There were also smaller damages to 12 hotels and 33 shops, the Minister said.

