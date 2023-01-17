Nature fools experts drafting flooding studies that include dangerous spots

Nature has fooled experts drafting studies considering the weekend’s heavily-flooded areas in Paralimni and Larnaca were not included in the 38 dangerous spots recorded as vulnerable in case of extreme weather.

And in the case of Paralimni, over development seems to have played a big role in the recent flooding. Because large land areas which in the past absorbed significant amounts of rainwater were covered with concrete.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that, based on flooding statistics included in the Preliminary Flood Risk Assessment Report (FRAR), January is the month with the highest rate of coastal flooding.

It actually accounts for 25.6% of annual flooding, followed by December which absorbs 22.8%.

December also saw the highest rate of inland flooding, reaching 19.9% compared to 11.6% recorded for inland in January. Overall, 45.9% of flooding has been recorded in October-December for inland and 56.6% in coastal areas.

In the period 1859-2011, a total of 468 flooding cases were recorded in Cyprus. Based on the statistics for the same period, the average was three floods per year.

And 42 % of the 468 flooding cases, that is 195 of them, have been assessed as of ‘very low’ severity with mainly economic consequences.

Moreover, 31% or 146 cases have been assessed as ‘low’ severity with mainly an economic impact and minor consequences on human health.