Findings of Swedish archaeological mission in Cyprus to be digitalised

A Cyprus-Sweden academic collaboration is set to bridge the historical gap left by the Swedish Archaeological Mission, which took place on the island from 1927 to 1931. In a joint effort, scholars from the two countries are commencing a project to digitally reunite the findings from this mission.

In a press release, the Cyprus University of Technology (CUT) revealed that over time, the results of the mission have led to a division of Cypriot archaeological treasures, with half of these artefacts showcased in Stockholm, and the remaining half in Nicosia.

Dr Marinos Ioannides, the UNESCO Chair at CUT for the Digitisation of Cultural Heritage, has partnered with Dr Mina Silver, an archaeologist from Sweden, and Dr Kenneth Silver, a Finnish archaeologist and historian associated with the Museum of Mediterranean and Near Eastern Antiquities in Stockholm (Medelhavsmuseet), to propose the digital unification of the divided collection.

According to the press release, the two Scandinavian academics were recently in Cyprus for an event organised by the Swedish embassy in collaboration with the Pierides Museum and the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation. After contacts between the two sides, CUT adds, it was decided that half of the findings exhibited in Stockholm and the other half exhibited in a hall of Cypriot antiquities at the Leventis Foundation, be reunited in the form of a single digital collection.