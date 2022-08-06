ERATOSTHENES takes Cyprus to the… moon

NewsLocalERATOSTHENES takes Cyprus to the… moon

Cyprus is heading toward a new, space era now. Its vehicle is a new, autonomous, and self-sustained Centre of Excellence, namely ERATOSTHENES Centre of Excellence of the Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK) that has been established through the ‘EXCELSIOR’, H2020 Widespread Teaming Phase 2 project. The newly established centre has been created as a result of upgrading the existing Remote Sensing and Geo-Environment Lab, which has been operating within the Department of Civil Engineering and Geomatics of the Cyprus University of Technology since 2007, TEPAK professor Diofantos Hadjimitsis said.

The vision of the ERATOSTHENES Centre of Excellence is to become a world-class Digital Innovation Hub for Earth Observation, space technology and Geospatial Information and to be the reference Centre in the Eastern Mediterranean, Middle East, and North Africa.

By gavriella
